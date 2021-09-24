American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. CL King upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

CMP opened at $62.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.64. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

