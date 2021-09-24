American Century Companies Inc. Makes New $275,000 Investment in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in News during the 2nd quarter worth $1,394,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in News by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 127.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of News by 0.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

