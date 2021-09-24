American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 990 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,256.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 128.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCU opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $21.82.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $655.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.74 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.87.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

