American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to report $1.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. American Express posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.72.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $173.81 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.76 and its 200 day moving average is $159.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $138.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,918,535,000 after acquiring an additional 314,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,716,089,000 after acquiring an additional 255,893 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,539,599,000 after acquiring an additional 185,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in American Express by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after acquiring an additional 296,189 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

