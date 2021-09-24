American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 28.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,236 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $47,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $288.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.03. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

