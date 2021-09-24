American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Roy Schoenberg Sells 28,721 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 28,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $291,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Roy Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Well alerts:

On Tuesday, September 21st, Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,083,058.74.

On Thursday, July 1st, Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,340,710.00.

American Well stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. Analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AMWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of American Well by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 145,550 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter valued at $1,764,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Well by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 457,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 57,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Well by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 506,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 325,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.