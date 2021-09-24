America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 69.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 103.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth approximately $13,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on America’s Car-Mart to $165.75 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

CRMT opened at $120.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.88 and its 200-day moving average is $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $788.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua G. Welch bought 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

