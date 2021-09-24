Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on COLD. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.71.

NYSE COLD opened at $30.95 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.04, a PEG ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,166 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,775 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,889,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,512,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,044,000 after acquiring an additional 968,280 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

