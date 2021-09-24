Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock Position Raised by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,190 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,749,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,349 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 31,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.47. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $251.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

