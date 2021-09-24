Analysts Anticipate Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to Post $3.90 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.83. Affiliated Managers Group reported earnings of $3.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year earnings of $17.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.88 to $17.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $19.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.86 to $20.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.66 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,551.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,735.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 51,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 347.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $155.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.93. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $62.19 and a 12-month high of $180.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.