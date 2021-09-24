Analysts Anticipate Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Flowserve reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million.

FLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLS traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 772 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,148. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average is $40.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

