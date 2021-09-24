Analysts Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.13). Oil States International posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.97 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 12.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

NYSE:OIS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 28,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,312. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $376.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Oil States International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Oil States International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Oil States International by 5,458.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 21.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

