Analysts Anticipate Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to Announce $1.45 EPS

Analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.51. Quanta Services posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $6.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quanta Services.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

PWR traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.72. 22,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,297. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quanta Services has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $119.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.62 and its 200 day moving average is $94.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 12,220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,019 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $388,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $324,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Quanta Services by 117.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,346,000 after acquiring an additional 407,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.