Analysts Anticipate Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Robert Half International stock opened at $102.60 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $104.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.30 and its 200 day moving average is $90.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

