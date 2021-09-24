Analysts Anticipate The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to announce sales of $59.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Beauty Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.10 million and the lowest is $57.40 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Beauty Health will report full year sales of $241.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.10 million to $243.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $302.65 million, with estimates ranging from $298.70 million to $306.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Beauty Health.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.30 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKIN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Beauty Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $28.26 on Friday. The Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Beauty Health (SKIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.