Analysts Anticipate The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to Post $1.68 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will announce $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.90. The Mosaic posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 630.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.34.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.83. 66,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,138,343. The Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

