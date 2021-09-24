Analysts Expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Post Earnings of -$2.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will post ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.62) and the highest is ($1.31). bluebird bio reported earnings of ($2.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($12.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.89) to ($11.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($9.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.00) to ($5.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLUE. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.94.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.13. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 4,861.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

