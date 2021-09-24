Analysts Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to post $1.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.66. Boston Properties posted earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.63.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 353,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Boston Properties by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 349,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,028,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $113.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.