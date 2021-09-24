Analysts Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to post $1.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.66. Boston Properties posted earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.63.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 353,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Boston Properties by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 349,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,028,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $113.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

