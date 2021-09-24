Analysts Expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will announce sales of $21.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.94 million and the highest is $21.28 million. eGain posted sales of $19.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full year sales of $89.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.09 million to $89.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $104.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for eGain.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

eGain stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,944. eGain has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $351.86 million, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 0.35.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,297.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $340,000. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in eGain by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in eGain in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in eGain in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.