Analysts Expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.06. Fortress Biotech reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBIO. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

Shares of FBIO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 20,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $357.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 34.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 25.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 237,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 116.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 81,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 33.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.