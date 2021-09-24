Analysts Expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.65 Million

Analysts predict that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) will report sales of $40.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.50 million. High Tide reported sales of $18.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that High Tide will report full year sales of $141.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.99 million to $142.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $226.81 million, with estimates ranging from $207.69 million to $240.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover High Tide.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). High Tide had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $32.46 million during the quarter.

HITI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on High Tide in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on High Tide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

HITI stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. High Tide has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in High Tide in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in High Tide in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in High Tide in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in High Tide in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in High Tide in the second quarter worth about $152,000.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on High Tide (HITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.