Analysts Expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). MEI Pharma posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 80.62% and a negative net margin of 198.06%.

MEIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 193,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,648. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $329.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after acquiring an additional 474,569 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 9.7% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after acquiring an additional 616,772 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,637 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 270.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at $6,729,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

