Analysts Expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to post sales of $9.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.23 million and the highest is $10.00 million. Nurix Therapeutics posted sales of $4.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $37.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.10 million to $51.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $55.51 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $68.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NRIX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 2.47. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38.

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,797 shares in the company, valued at $552,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $652,878. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $15,155,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $6,687,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $9,475,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $925,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 89.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

