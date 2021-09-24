Analysts Expect Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ontrak’s earnings. Ontrak reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 165%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ontrak will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ontrak.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%.

OTRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $356,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $348,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,693 shares of company stock valued at $8,318,764. 53.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,181,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Ontrak by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 275,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after buying an additional 203,105 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ontrak by 596.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 197,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,775,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ontrak by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,036,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after buying an additional 131,294 shares during the period. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.34. The company has a market capitalization of $192.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.14. Ontrak has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

