Analysts Expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.27). Pegasystems reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.29. 811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,688. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $109.06 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 837.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $146,543.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $303,648 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth $112,211,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after acquiring an additional 528,008 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,613,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,534,000 after acquiring an additional 380,135 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,976,000 after acquiring an additional 373,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth $51,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

