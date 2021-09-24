Analysts Expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.41 Million

Analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will report $79.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.01 million and the highest is $79.80 million. The Bancorp posted sales of $74.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year sales of $317.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $315.72 million to $318.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $356.61 million, with estimates ranging from $354.07 million to $359.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.98 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $655,024.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 20,758 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 340.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 46,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 1,912.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 177,532 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in The Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,252,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TBBK traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.50. 2,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,643. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.37. The Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

