Analysts Set Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) PT at $46.69

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.69.

Several research firms recently commented on ASPN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.81 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,138. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 1.50. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $46.79.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,569,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth $103,587,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at $11,328,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,739,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after buying an additional 355,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at $6,185,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

