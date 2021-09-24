Analysts Set Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) PT at $8.70

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.70.

CRON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRON traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. 67,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,438. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

