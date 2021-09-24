Analysts Set Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Target Price at $11.50

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of MESO stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $817.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 1,325.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 170,800.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 25,620 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 31,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth $1,794,000. 2.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

