Analysts Set salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) PT at $298.33

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the forty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $299.83.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, August 22nd.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $203,333.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 806,605 shares of company stock worth $203,095,527 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after acquiring an additional 499,029 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM stock traded up $18.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.86. 15,516,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,431,898. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $279.39. The company has a market cap of $272.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.83 and its 200-day moving average is $237.32.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

