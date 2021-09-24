Analysts Set Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) PT at $82.45

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.70.

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

WELL traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.88. 26,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,032. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 25,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Welltower by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Welltower by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

