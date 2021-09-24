Analyzing Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) & Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST)

Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST) and Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Truett-Hurst alerts:

This table compares Truett-Hurst and Better Choice’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truett-Hurst $6.57 million 0.41 -$1.81 million N/A N/A Better Choice $42.59 million 2.36 -$59.33 million ($1.21) -2.81

Truett-Hurst has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Better Choice.

Profitability

This table compares Truett-Hurst and Better Choice’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truett-Hurst N/A N/A N/A Better Choice -46.28% N/A -85.70%

Risk and Volatility

Truett-Hurst has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Choice has a beta of -0.96, meaning that its share price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of Better Choice shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Truett-Hurst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Truett-Hurst and Better Choice, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truett-Hurst 0 0 0 0 N/A Better Choice 0 0 3 0 3.00

Better Choice has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.29%. Given Better Choice’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Better Choice is more favorable than Truett-Hurst.

About Truett-Hurst

Truett-Hurst, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of winery products. It offers its products through a direct-to-consumer channel including their tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery websites. Its brands include Truett Hurst, VML, and Svengali. The company was founded by Phillip L. Hurst, Paul E. Dolan, III and Heath E. Dolan in November 2007 and is headquartered in Healdsburg, CA.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Co., Inc. is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog. The company was founded on January 3, 2001 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Truett-Hurst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truett-Hurst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.