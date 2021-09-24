Analyzing OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) and Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) and Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OMNIQ and Jack Henry & Associates, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNIQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jack Henry & Associates 0 4 5 0 2.56

Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus target price of $184.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.29%. Given Jack Henry & Associates’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jack Henry & Associates is more favorable than OMNIQ.

Profitability

This table compares OMNIQ and Jack Henry & Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNIQ N/A N/A N/A Jack Henry & Associates 17.72% 21.77% 13.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OMNIQ and Jack Henry & Associates’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNIQ $55.21 million 1.21 -$11.50 million N/A N/A Jack Henry & Associates $1.76 billion 7.17 $311.47 million $4.12 41.35

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than OMNIQ.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats OMNIQ on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The company’s services and technology helps clients to move people, assets and data through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments. It serves government agencies and companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information. The Payments segment secures payment processing tools and services, such automated teller machine, debit, and credit card processing services; online and mobile bill pay solutions; and risk management products and services. The Complementary segment offers additional software, and services that can be integrated with its core solutions or used independently. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of hardware revenue and costs, as well as operating costs not directly attributable to the other segments. The company was founded by Jerry D. Hall and John W. Henry in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, MO.

