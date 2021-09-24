Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Receives $79.26 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.26.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Anaplan alerts:

NYSE:PLAN opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -52.30 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,149,340.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,337,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,681,228.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $32,847,345. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.