Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Receives $79.26 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.26.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLAN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,149,340.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,337,921 shares in the company, valued at $93,681,228.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,748 shares of company stock worth $32,847,345 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 366.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 19,997 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 10.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 197.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 45,642 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 541.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 32,489 shares during the period. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,591,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLAN opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -52.30 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.10.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

