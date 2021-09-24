Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Makes New $6.34 Million Investment in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,000. BlackLine makes up 4.3% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in BlackLine by 16.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 163.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $53,924.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,144.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $3,547,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,715 shares of company stock worth $24,153,161 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.30.

BlackLine stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,622. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.75 and a 200-day moving average of $111.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

