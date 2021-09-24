Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.56 EPS

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.56), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $9.33.

Get Anebulo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.