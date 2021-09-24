Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AAZ opened at GBX 116.90 ($1.53) on Friday. Anglo Asian Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 102.01 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 181.80 ($2.38). The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £133.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 131.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 138.34.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

