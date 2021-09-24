Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
AAZ opened at GBX 116.90 ($1.53) on Friday. Anglo Asian Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 102.01 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 181.80 ($2.38). The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £133.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 131.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 138.34.
Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile
