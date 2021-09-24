Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Annexon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

ANNX stock opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts expect that Annexon will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $165,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $70,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $559,210. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Annexon in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Annexon in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Annexon in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Annexon by 484.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Annexon in the first quarter valued at about $154,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

