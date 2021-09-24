ANON (ANON) Price Tops $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. ANON has a total market capitalization of $43,931.42 and approximately $2.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ANON has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00072589 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00055764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00112360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.52 or 0.00165224 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

