Anyswap (ANY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $16.98 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last week, Anyswap has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $98.66 million and $16.98 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for $5.29 or 0.00012477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00071889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00109113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00149431 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,378.91 or 0.99897278 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.75 or 0.06809472 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.96 or 0.00777793 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.