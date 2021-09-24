APA (NASDAQ:APA) Trading 7.4% Higher

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)’s stock price was up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $20.15. Approximately 207,717 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,909,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.97.

The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in APA by 1,336.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419,505 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,520,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,563 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in APA by 116.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after buying an additional 2,015,378 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

