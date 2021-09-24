Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.28. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.400 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,529. The firm has a market cap of $971.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apogee Enterprises stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 128.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

