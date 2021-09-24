Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s Largest Position

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,753,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 147,691 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.9% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $651,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Shares of AAPL opened at $146.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

