Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Cut by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,736 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.9% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $146.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.08. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

