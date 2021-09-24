Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

NASDAQ AGTC opened at $3.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $146.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGTC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 321.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 32.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.