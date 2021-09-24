Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.
NASDAQ AGTC opened at $3.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $146.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGTC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile
Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.
Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.