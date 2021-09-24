Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Lowered to $184.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $190.00 to $184.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Aptiv stock opened at $152.76 on Monday. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $82.12 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

