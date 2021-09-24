Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,208,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 166,644 shares during the period. Aptiv makes up 1.2% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $976,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,276,302,000 after acquiring an additional 400,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $622,462,000 after acquiring an additional 149,829 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after acquiring an additional 908,205 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,296,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $518,667,000 after acquiring an additional 377,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,095,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,089,000 after acquiring an additional 101,201 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

APTV traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $152.34. 18,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,446. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.89 and a 200-day moving average of $150.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

