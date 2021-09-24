AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. AquaBounty Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 4,549.88%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million.

AQB has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 24.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 42,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 40.0% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 82,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 23,458 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter worth $388,000. 56.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AQB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.18. 8,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,252. The company has a market cap of $296.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.07. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 81.69 and a quick ratio of 80.65.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

