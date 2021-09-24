Aragon Court Market Cap Reaches $37.56 Million (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Aragon Court coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000691 BTC on major exchanges. Aragon Court has a total market cap of $37.56 million and $158,719.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00053877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 369.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00085027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00125041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012151 BTC.

About Aragon Court

ANJ is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Buying and Selling Aragon Court

